Asma Jahangir conference publication launched

LAHORE:AGHS Legal Aid Cell organised the launch of the Asma Jahangir Conference 2019 publication Friday to mark her second death anniversary.

This is the first post-conference activity to follow up on the outcome of the conference through the promulgation of resolutions and recommendations regarding policy and legal reforms. The event was presided over by PBC Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi, SCBAP President Qalbe Hassan and addressed by PBC former Vice-Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, PBC former Vice-Chairman Azam Nazeer Tarar, Peace and Human Rights Advocate IA Rehman, Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Lahore Bar Association President GA Khan Tariq, SCBAP Vice-President Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry, Daniel W Klauss Head of Political, Trade and Communication at the Delegation of the EU to Pakistan, Javeria Rizvi Kabani, Tahir Jahangir, Salima Hashmi, Nida Aly Executive Director AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Munizae Jahangir journalist.

A brief show-reel with highlights of the Asma Jahangir Conference 2019 was also exhibited. The panel highlighted prevalent and concerning issues plaguing the state and legal fraternity. Abid Saqi said, “We owe to Asma Jahangir’s legacy to fight for justice for the oppressed people of Pakistan.”

Qalbe Hassan narrated an incident where “Asma Jahangir was asked to legally represent Gen (R) Musharraf for crores of rupees. However, she firmly refused saying her principles would not allow it even if they paid a huge amount as fee for the case.”

AGHS Legal Aid Cell Executive Director Nida Aly said “Asma’s legacy has been carried forward by her firm which provided legal aid to over a thousand distressed people last year.” She said, “the firm has increased its case load since Asma passed away, launched a successful conference and a website voicepk.net, where human rights abuses are highlighted.”

Resolutions adopted in the Asma Jahangir Conference 2019 – Roadmap for Human Rights were further elaborated and condoned by the prominent members of the Bar:

AGHS Legal Aid Cell and Pakistan Bar Council agreed that the draft legislation for Journalists’ Protection, proposed by the Ministry of Human Rights, must be passed without delay and adopted as Law.

The conference demanded the release of all political leaders of Indian-Held Kashmir and expressed their concern over Yasin Malik’s deteriorating health and ill treatment during his incarceration. There should be demilitarisation in the valley, release of all political prisoners, a ban on the usage of pellet guns and other violent methods by security forces and scrapping of Public Safety Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act and all such draconian laws. The Kashmiris must be given the right of self-determination.

The conference strongly affirmed that the Bar Councils and Bar associations needed to actively work to remove all forms of discrimination against women and create opportunities for them in the legal profession. Women should be appointed as judges of the Supreme Court, the Federal Shariat Court and as office-holders of the PBC as it’s the only way to eliminate discriminatory legislation in Pakistan.

The PBC is requested to set up a special committee for sexual harassment cases. Women lawyers must create a forum to report on sexual harassment.

Ill treatment of minorities are not individual incidents but reflective of an endemic problem. Judgment of Justice Tasaduq Hussein Jilani on the rights of minorities should be implemented for the protection of minorities.

The conference called for the rapid adoption of guidelines for the police force, on how to engage with transgender persons ensuring the dignity and due process rights of the members of the community.

The panel unanimously recommended setting up of dedicated courts to deal with issues of violence against women as accountability and redress mechanisms is needed.

Structural problems within the law enforcement exist. There is a dire need for police reforms, including capacity building to improve the lax response by security agencies in VAW cases. Due to the delay and often reluctance by the police in registering complaints, the quality of investigation suffers. These issues need to be resolved to facilitate access to justice for women.