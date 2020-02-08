Weather to remain unchanged

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall and snowfall was only recorded at Murree. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury reached -17°C while in Lahore, it was 6.1°C and maximum was 20°C.