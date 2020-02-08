Delay in special persons’ hiring irks minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart called a meeting of administrative secretaries on February 11, expressing severe indignation at the slow pace of recruitment of the visually-impaired persons.

He was chairing a review meeting on the progress of the recruitment of 645 visually-impaired daily wagers working in 17 departments of the Punjab government at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The officers of the departments concerned and representatives of the concerned daily wagers also attended the meeting. According to the details, a few months ago, 645 visually-impaired employees working on daily wages went on strike, while Chief Minister Usman Bazdar formed a committee headed by the law minister to transfer their service to the contract employment.

The committee has already instructed the authorities in several meetings but the recruitment of more than 300 visually-impaired people was not made. Raja Basharat said that despite the strong urge of the chief minister, the attitude of the departments was unbearable. He emphasised that the remaining recruitment should be completed within 15 days. On this occasion, he praised the departments of labour, industry, special education, S&GAD and public prosecution for completing the recruitment process.

Earlier, he was briefing that the departments of irrigation, housing, Zakat, local government and environment had done no recruiting yet.

Raja Basharat said that the visually-impaired people greatly deserved sympathy. He assured the representatives of the visually-impaired employees that the promise made to them would be fulfilled at all costs.