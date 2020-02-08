Afghanistan T20 squad announced

KABUL: Asghar Afghan has been named to lead a 15-member Afghanistan squad for their three-match T20I series against Ireland in India.

Shapoor Zadran, the pace bowler, who last played a T20I in June 2018, returns to the international fold on the back of a resurgent domestic performance, including 4-31 in his last match at the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Usman Ghani, who hasn’t featured for his country since February last year in the matches against Ireland, also makes a comeback.

Azmatullah Omarzai, the all-ro­u­nder, is in line for his international debut, while Qais Ahmed, the leg-spinner, who has played one Test and represented Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League this season could make his T20I debut.

Chief selector Andy Moles confirmed that Hazrat Zazai’s fitness had improved. The two teams will play three T20Is in Noida on March 6, 8 and 10 in a series that will serve as vital preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Squad: Asghar Afghan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najib Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveenul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Mujeebur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani.