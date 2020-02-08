Whose case is strong on IGP, Sindh ?

When the Supreme Court will take up 2011, 'Karachi Badamni case' today (Friday), and considers the implementation of its verdict the ongoing controversy over the transfer of IGP, Sindh as the continued delay in the appointment of the new police chief has put the 'functioning' and police operational activities at standstill.

It was this case that ultimately led to the operation against 'Lyari gang war,' followed by alleged MQM militancy in the light of the intelligence reports, which submitted the list of 'militant wings' in different political parties. Sindh may not have a strong case as far as reasoning for transfer of its own nominated IGP, Kaleem Imran is concerned but, when it comes to the conflict with the center over the new provincial police chief, Sindh has a strong case against the center after Prime Minister, Imran Khan gave his consent over the appointment of the senior-most Grade-22, police officer, Mushtaq Mehar. So, why this delay is causing lot of discontent and demoralisation within the department.

After talking to Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, Chief Minister, Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, his spokesman, Murtaza Wahab and IGP, Sindh, Kaleem Imam, the conflict looked more of a 'ignorance' of the related laws than political in nature as far as transfer of an IGP, was concerned.

Governor, Ismail conceded to me that the decision on Mushtaq Mehar was taken in the 'troika' meeting chaired by PM and attended by him and the CM. " Yes, it is true that we had agreed on his name but, then the matter was on the agenda of the federal cabinet on the next day and the federal ministers from Sindh, belonging to GDA and PTI, opposed his name," he said. The PM, then advised him to have a meeting with CM, and agree to a new name but, the CM refused to discuss this matter with him further and there is nothing he could do, he added. Governor, Ismail denied that the federal government had given any name so far for the new IGP, which it will give now.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, last week told me that he already had held a meaningful consultation with the Prime Minister, not only through letters but also on the phone and one-on-one meeting beside the one held in the presence of Governor. " It was after the meeting of Council of Common Interest, CCI, last year, that I requested the Prime Minister that we don't want Kaleem Imam and the federal government should suggest names for his replacement, which he agreed," Shah sb told me, last week.

PM's response throughout had been positive except what happened after the federal cabinet meeting, he added. "Now, If the PM backs out from his own commitment after agreeing on the name why do people blame us over the controversy. We can't accept the name suggested by his allies in Sindh,' Shah said in reference to the report that GDA told the PM that Mushtar Mehar is not acceptable to them.

When contacted IGP, Sindh, Kaleem Imam denied reports that he has played politics over his transfer. "It is a matter between the Sindh and the center. During my meeting with the Prime Minister, I asked him to relieve me honourably as I have done nothing wrong and the performance speaks for itself," he told me. Some of the police actions might have hurt the provincial political elites which anyone can investigate probe if the were lawful or unlawful actions, he added.

On Wednesday, I asked provincial Minister, Murtaza Wahab, for the reasons behind the Sindh government no-confidence over Kaleem Imam, who was their own nominee. " Yes, It was our mistake to pick him over the three names proposed by the Federal government but, he did not come up to the expectations," he said.

Law and order situation in 2019, deteriorated as compared to 2018 particularly the rise of the street crime in Karachi and kidnappings in Shikarpur, he added. I then asked why the Sindh government always claimed improvement in the law and order situation. He said, " in the last three years there was a remarkable improvement with the reduction of terrorism for which the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies played a vital role," Wahab said.

While Murtaza Wahab agreed with Sindh Governor Ismail that the federal government had not given any names to the provincial government but said that the CM had asked the Prime Minister to suggest names for the IGP, the latter said that he would go by any names that the Sindh government would suggest. "It was PM, who asked the CM to send the names. We sent three and then two more and we all agreed to appoint the senior most through initially the name of Ghulam Qadir Thebo also figured," the minister said.

I believe the reasoning for transfer of IGP, Kaleem Imam was not very strong as the law and order had not collapsed. As far as 'street crime' in Karachi is concerned its a huge problem and that too in the presence of strong rangers. I doubt that even the new IGP, Sindh, would be able to control it without addressing some of the basic requirements and factors. The commercial hub Karachi should have the 'Safe City Project' even before that was introduced in Islamabad and Lahore. But it the crucial force multiplier for Karachi was ignored for reasons best known to those who considered Karachi as a major metropolis. The project launched a few years ago collapsed after one of its senior directors was detained by an intelligence agency for 90 days. He was released without being charged and then he left the country.

As far as 'mobile snatching', the Chief Minister Sindh said, that time and again he had asked the PTA, to block them as a large number of stolen mobiles were sold in markets."Technology is available but is not being enforced," he said. But, what the Sindh police and the government could do, which is not given attention to is to trace those street criminals who have a number of cases against them and are on bail.

The Sindh government had often remained uncomfortable with police since 2013. After the PPP returned to power in the elections it replaced Police Order, 2002 with colonial-era Police Act, 1861. In the aftermath of 2011, 'Karachi Badamni case,' which ultimately led to the 2013 operation against Lyari gang war, MQM militancy, money laundering and the 'crime and politics' nexus

One of the most respected veteran IGP, who had also served in Sindh, Dr. Afzal Shigri suggests that the center and Sindh, must resolve the IGP crisis soon before it demoralises the police. There is also a simmering danger that it could lead to grouping within the force.

The writer is a senior analyst and columnist of GEO, The News and Jang

