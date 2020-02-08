Inter-provincial gang of dacoits arrested

Islamabad : Lohibher Police has arrested Inter-provincial dacoit's gang involved in dacoity, murder as well as robberies and recovered 12 mobile phones, two bikes and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed ordered has directed all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity, murder robberies and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following the directions, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohibher sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASIs Ghulam Shabbir and Zafar Iqbal along with other officials. The team successfully busted six members of Inter-provincial dacoit gang involved in dacoity, murder and robberies.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sabbir Hussain, Yasir Hussain, Muhammad Junaid, Taj Muhammad, Ijaz Ahmed and Hamza.

Police team also recovered 12 mobile phone, two motorbikes and five pistols from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity, murder and robberies in various areas twin cities, Punjab and KP also.

Separate cases have been registered in Lohibher police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Further-more, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.