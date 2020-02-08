No change in NA opposition leader: Saadia Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator Barrister Saadia Abbasi has made it clear that she has no clue about change in the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly. Talking to The News she said that the PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. She said that her family don’t believe in any clandestine contacts or deal with nonpolitical elements.