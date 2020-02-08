Two men dead in hit-and-runs

Two people lost their lives in separate road crashes on Friday. According to the Mochko police, 21-year-old Zulqarnain, son of Saeed Ahmed, was run over by a truck. The police said the incident took place on Hawkesbay Road and the truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

Rescuers moved the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities, the police said, adding that the deceased person hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zulqarnain was living in Karachi’s Mauripur area, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the unidentified driver.

In another hit-and-run case, a man died near the Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi. According to the New Karachi police, that deceased person was crossing a road when a vehicle struck him.

The body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy and later kept at the morgue as the deceased man’s identity was yet to be ascertained. The police said a case had been registered the unknown driver.