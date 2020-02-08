Aisam-ul-Haq, Inglot reach Open Sud de France semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot moved into the semi-finals of Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France, on Friday.
The unseeded Aisam and Inglot, ranked 52nd and 57th, respectively, stunned the second seed duo of Jean-Julien Rojer from the Netherlands and Horia Tecau from Romania 7-6(7-4), 6-7(4), 11-9 in the quarter-finals.
They will take on Britaishi pair of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, ranked 25th and 28th, respectively, in the last-four stage.
