Scholars to pitch ideas at livestock expo

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam set up a five-day training session for its graduates on agriculture and livestock entrepreneurship and social action drives so that they could effectively present their ideas at Sindh Live Stock Expo 2020, officials said on Friday.

Delegates from different areas of four provinces were expected to participate in the expo, including Chief Minister Sindh and livestock minister, a faculty member said adding that trained entrepreneurs would highlight their ideas and the potential of livestock- and agriculture-related businesses.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, a focal person at the agriculture university, introduced the youth skills and capacity building programs for agriculture graduates in upgrading their knowledge in agriculture business enterprise so they may have their own businesses for the better livelihood. Ali Hassan Chaneho, former provincial agriculture minister, said, “The SAU is playing laudable role to provide trainings to agrarian youth cadre, mostly graduates on different agriculture and livestock related trades”. The skill trainings in agriculture and livestock entrepreneurship would be supportive not only for their families, also for the country,” Chaneho said.

Salman Haroon, a lead trainer at Trace Pakistan, who facilitated the training in agriculture enterprise development, said this interaction with graduates would be helpful for them to startup their own business at small scale. “Simultaneously youth will facilitate the farming community to harvest their business plan and upgrade their knowledge in agriculture value addition and value chain system,” Haroon said. He added that the youth’s ideas would be placed in the international market.

The event attracted students from different faculties mainly crop production, animal husbandry and veterinary science, agricultural engineering, crop production and Institute of Food Science and Technology, organised jointly by Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department and SAU Tandojam. The students exhibited different business plans, which they believe to attract the provincial government as well as the delegates coming from different areas of the country.