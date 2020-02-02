Italian varsity to collaborate with PHEC

LAHORE : A delegation from the University of Palermo, Italy, led by its rector Prof Dr Micari Fabrizio visited the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) here on Saturday.

Prof Micari Fabrizio, who was accompanied by Prof Dr Salvatore Casabona, met PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Sajid Zafar Daal while representatives of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, were also present during the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibilities of collaboration between the PHEC and the Palermo University, Italy. Discussing the possibilities of collaboration between the two institutions, Dr Fabrizio said collaboration between PHEC and the University of Palermo would help improve the quality of higher education at local universities, widen the opportunities of scholarships, student-faculty exchange and sharing of expertise in the higher education sector in Punjab.

Sajid Zafar Daal welcomed the proposal for collaboration saying that the government of Punjab was committed to bringing the higher education sector at a par with global standards.