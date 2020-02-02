close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
February 2, 2020

Pakistan stands firmly with Chinese brothers: Qureshi

Top Story

 
February 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday Pakistan “stands firmly with Chinese brothers” and would provide full assistance as Beijing tackles the coronavirus outbreak, reported Geo News.

During a conversation with the Chinese counterpart over the phone, Qureshi was told Pakistan’s offer for help and support to China in that difficult time once again highlighted the deep friendship between the two neighbours. Wang also thanked the Pakistani government for trusting the Chinese government and deciding not to rush Pakistani students in Wuhan out of the country. In the same phone call, Wang noted a certain country had turned a blind eye to the recommendations put forward by the World Health Organisation and “imposed sweeping travel restrictions against China”. “This kind of overreaction can only make things even worse. It’s not the right way to deal with the pandemic,” Wang told Qureshi.

The Chinese foreign minister also assured him Beijing would continue to safeguard the safety and health of Pakistanis and provide them with all necessary assistance.

The phone call between the two leaders comes at a time when China faces deepening isolation over its coronavirus epidemic with the United States leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.

