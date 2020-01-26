close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

President visits hospitals

National

January 26, 2020

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi visited Mayo Hospital on Saturday. The President visited different wards and the shelter for patients’ attendants, and asked about the health of patients. The hospital administration highlighted the great contributions of “Friends of Mayo”, a philanthropic organization, towards infrastructure development and improvement of service delivery at Mayo Hospital. The President lauded the administration for taking good care of poor patients. President Dr Arif Alvi also paid a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital, Panah Gahs and Utility Stores in Lahore. The President inquired the patients about their health and temporary panah gah residents' about facilities they are getting. People were delighted to see the President among them.

