Japan promises support for Pakistani youth development

Islamabad: Japan has promised to continue supporting Pakistan for youth development.

The promise was made by Yuji Tokita, counsellor and the head of Economic & Development Section at the Embassy of Japan, during the National Youth-led Policy Forum 2019 here. Youths from all over Pakistan attended the event. The Forum was supported by the Embassy of Japan together with other partners.

To benefit from the young Pakistani talents, Mr Tokita called for the inclusion of talented youth in the national development initiatives. "We will continue support for the development of Pakistani young generation," he said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda together with President of Islamabad Billiard & Snooker Association Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem attended the closing ceremony of 9th Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex as a chief guest and gave away trophies to the winners of the championship.

The ambassador thanked Pakistan for introducing hockey and cricket to the people of Japan in the past and now, the Ambassador said, Japan looks forward for cooperation in introducing the snooker also to the Japanese people. Highlighting the importance of sports, the Ambassador stated that sports has played a role of bridge in the past for further promoting and strengthening friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan and stressed upon the need for further collaboration in sports between the two countries in future also.

He talked about the upcoming big sports event 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying Japan is ready to welcome many visitors from across the globe including Pakistan. The ambassador said he expects more participation of athletes from Pakistan in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also watched an exhibition snooker match between World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif and former National Champion Babar Masih on the occasion.