DRAP performance

LAHORE: The performance of the Directorate of Health & OTC Division, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has remarkably improved. These views were expressed by General Secretary Naman Farooq while giving his views on the performance of the directorate.

Many detailed presentations have been given to DRAP CEO Asim Rouf and Director Health & OTC Dr. Fakhar Ud Din Amir, who has taken charge in a difficult situation, when huge pendency of Form-7 was the major challenge. APHMA has requested to grant issuance of Form-7 of alternative medicine out of queue for major exporters. Dr. Masood Homoeopathic Pharmaceuticals Lahore are being victimized by non issuance of Form-7 resulting in less export but now DRAP has considered their request for issuance of Form-7 on a fast track basis. A policy will be announced very soon. Upon the request of APHMA, the DRAP has decided to change the FIFO system by adopting a separate checklist for homoeopathic, Nutraceuticals, and Herbal/Unani products and it will be uploaded on DRAP website. This will be helpful to manage huge pendency and issuance of form 7 to alternative medicine manufacturers. Separate GMP guidelines for homoeopathic, nutraceuticals and Herbal/Unani products are also under consideration, upon the request of Dr. Zubiar, Chairman APHMA.

For combination of homeopathic products, it was also decided that whosoever is manufacturing homeopathic products in combination will be granted Form-7, but irrational combination will not be given. DRAP has also decided not to compromise on quality of medicine in the best interest of public health and surprise GMP inspection will be conducted to evaluate quality control for the manufacturers of homeopathic medicines in combination form. Naman Farooq further said that the present management of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan is performing excellently.