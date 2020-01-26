close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 26, 2020

Ex-minister on Deutsche Bank board

Business

AFP
January 26, 2020

Frankfurt: Germany´s biggest lender Deutsche Bank has said it had recruited former foreign minister and Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Sigmar Gabriel to join its supervisory board.

"With his wealth of experience, having served as environment minister, economic affairs minister and foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel will make a unique contribution," supervisory board chief Paul Achleitner said in a statement. For his part, Gabriel welcomed "the opportunity and the responsibility to help shape the future of the German and European economy" at Deutsche Bank.

The lender has spent years struggling to overcome the aftershocks of the financial crisis and sector-wide headwinds like the European Central Bank´s negative interest rates policy. In October, it reported losses in the first three quarters of 2019 of 3.9 billion euros ($4.3 billion), placing it on course for one of its worst annual results ever.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business