Weekly SPI inflation down 0.40 percent

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended January 23 for the combined consumption group decreased 0.40 percent as compared to the previous week, latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Saturday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 131.55 points against 132.08 points registered in the previous week. The weekly SPI was collected with base 2015/16, covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 also witnessed 0.55 percent reduction, as it went down to 134.48 points during the week under review from 135.23 points last week, it added.

SPI for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 19.69 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased 18.10 percent.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to Rs22,888, from Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month also decreased 0.54 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.42 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 15 items registered increase, nine items prices decreased, while prices of the remaining 27 items remained unchanged.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included sugar, washing soap, chicken farm (live), mustard oil, poser milk, vegetable ghee, cooked daal, pulse masoor (washed), firewood, pulse moong (washed), tea prepared (cup), beef, pulse gram and gur.

Commodities that recorded decrease in their prices included tomatoes, onions, eggs, LPG cylinder (11.67kg), potatoes, wheat flour, garlic, rice basmati and bananas.

The commodities that observed no change in their prices included rice Irri-6, bread plain, mutton, milk fresh, curd, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.