30 youths punished for wheeling

PESHAWAR : The violators of one-wheeling were fined by the court after they were arrested by the traffic police for violation of traffic rules.

An official said the City Traffic Police Peshawar on the directives of Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur conducted operation against one-wheeling on Northern Bypass. The official said 30 youths were arrested and their motorcycles were impounded under section 523/550 Cr.PC. On Saturday, they were produced before the court of assistant commissioner where they were released after imposition of fine of Rs 3000 each. Meanwhile, parents of the under ages and juveniles were called to the traffic headquarters and on assurance and submitting written sureties of not violating the traffic rules in future they were handed over to their parents. SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmad Khalil strictly warned the youngsters involved in one-wheeling practices to refrain from this unlawful and dangerous menace, otherwise, all violators will be sent to jail.