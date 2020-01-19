Robbers injure man

LAHORE : A factory employee was shot at and wounded by robbers in the Nishtar Colony area on Saturday.

The injured man has been identified as Shabir Muhammad. The robbers shot at and wounded him at Khaliq Nagar, Nishtar Colony area, when he offered resistance to their robbery attempt. He was admitted to a local hospital.

Anniversaries: The death anniversaries of police martyrs of the sessions court were held here on Saturday.

At least 19 jawans laid down their lives in the line of duty. The anniversaries were held at the graves of martyred SI Muhammad Waseem, Constable Mansoor Ali and Constable Muhammad Sarwar. Police officers and jawans attended the ceremonies.