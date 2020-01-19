Arts Council hosts conference on Hamd and Naat

A two-day Hamd-o-Naat Conference began on Saturday at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presiding a session on the conference’s first day, Dr Riaz Majeed said the purpose of the conference was to promote love for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) through Hamd and Naat.

Various papers were read during the event. At the end of the event’s first day, Tahir Sultani expressed gratitude to the audience.

News desk adds: The conference will conclude today (Sunday) when two separate mushairas for Hamd and Naat will be held.

According to the programme issued by the Arts Council, a large number of poets, including Tajdar Adil, AH Khanzada, Qamar Warsi, Dr Nisar Ahmed Nisar, Ali Kausar, Sakhawat Ali Nadir, Akhtar Saeedi and others, will present their verses in praise of God and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) during the two mushairas.