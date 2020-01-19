close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Dr Obaid Ali rejects allegations

Karachi

 
January 19, 2020

This refers to a report ‘Drap official sacked for bid to sabotage anti-typhoid campaign’ , which appeared in this newspaper on January 17.

Presenting his point of view through a statement, Dr Obaid Ali has said that it was “absolutely incorrect” that he sabotaged the anti-typhoid campaign. He says: “I had raised my questions through a letter written to Director Schools in response of his letter for fundamental and essential information that is right of any parent.” However, he said, “they have failed to respond yet. If something is wrong, they should have responded [to] it.”

Dr Ali further says: “My official communications in official work are my independent view and I always stand with them for which I was duty bound. I understand the reason of Minister’s frustration because he knows that I am saying correct, otherwise he would have neutralized or killed my noting from official record with support of scientific argument. It would have been better if anything that I indicated wrong, would have been quoted.”

He adds that all other “allegations are baseless” as well.

