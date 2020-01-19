Karachi to have cold and dry nights till end of January

The Karachiites experienced another cold night when the mercury dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius on the night between Friday and Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday and warned that the cold and dry weather in the nights would continue in the city till the end of January.

“Yesterday, the night temperature dropped again to 7.5 degrees Celsius and we are expecting extremely cold nights till January 21, 2020, in the city. The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius for two to three more nights in Karachi,” said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer (CMO) of Sindh, while talking to The News.

The night between Thursday and Friday was the coldest of the season for the Karachiites when the mercury had dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, he said and added that as the entire country was experiencing extremely cold weather, people in Karachi were also experiencing cold and dry conditions. Sarfraz said that a weak westerly disturbance was likely to enter Pakistan and influence upper Balochistan from January 21 to 22. He added that under its influence, the minimum temperature in Karachi could rise to 12 degrees Celsius in the nights, but as soon as this westerly disturbance got cleared, the weather would turn cold again in the nights.

“We are expecting very cold nights in Karachi for the next 10-12 days and the month of January will have cold and dry nights. Even the minimum temperature of 11-12 degrees is cold for Karachi’s standards.”