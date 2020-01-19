close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 19, 2020

Can’t afford to die

Newspost

 
January 19, 2020

The cost of a death certificate increased from Rs300 to Rs1200. What’s next, a tax on the 'kaffan' (shroud) too?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Chronic liars

Lying during a briefing given to the big bosses has become a commonplace practice in several public-sector organizations. Many persons who are placed in authority positions always lie about official matters. These habitual liars in authority positions are so shrewd, crafty and cagey that it becomes too difficult to prove and reveal their deceptions.

How can organizational governance and efficiency be improved when liars are placed in authority positions? Is there not any law in this land to penalize dishonest conduct? It is apt to quote Imam Ali (AS) who once said, “Be cautious of lies, big or small, seriously or in jest, for if a man tells a small lie, he will have the audacity to tell a big lie.”

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost