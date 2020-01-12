CS orders officers to solve public problems on their doorstep

Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan said on Saturday the field officers should ensure field visits to solve the problems of people at their doorstep.

Presiding over a meeting of deputy commissioners here, the chief secretary (CS) warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that officers were free from all types of pressure so they should perform duty keeping in view the rules and regulations.

The CS said the pace of work on the development projects should be expedited.

He said steps should be taken to protect children from cold in educational institutes. He said the auction process for cars and pending tenders in districts should also be completed as soon as possible.

Special focus should be laid on cleanliness work besides tree plantation under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, he added.

Azam Suleman Khan also directed the relevant authority to conduct operation against encroachments.

He also gave instructions to the officers regarding revenue especially abyana (water charges).

The CS said the prices of daily-used items should be supervised. Board of Revenue Senior Member Babar Hayat and Planning and Development Chairman Hamid Yaqub were also present. —APP