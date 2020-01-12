‘Govt committed to providing housing to common man’

ISLAMABAD: Bringing the real estate builders, developers, architects and agents under one roof, the two-day Capital Smart City Expo opened at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Saturday.

The Jang Media Group partnered with the event organiser, Capital Smart City Islamabad, which claims that its objective is to develop the country’s first smart city and a model for sustainable development. Special assistant to the prime minister on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the expo and said the government was committed to the development of housing sector in the country. She said the economic reforms and business-friendly policies introduced by the government would help the housing sector attract $10 billion investment in the next decade.

“We’re committed to providing conducive environment to businesspersons, including overseas Pakistanis, and protecting their investment in the country and are making all-out efforts to attract investments in all sectors, especially from around the world,” she said.

Dr Firdous said the Naya Pakistan, which the ruling PTI was striving to build, would have the ease of doing business and the protection of investment. She said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme meant to ensure the people’s access to housing and expand the housing sector would create millions of jobs as 40 industries were allied with construction.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to providing the common man with own dwelling and the launch of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme is meant for it,” she said. The minister said she was hopeful that overseas Pakistanis, who were a national asset, would play a vital role for the economic stability of the country through large-scale investment in various sectors.

She said without the women’s support, no country could achieve economic stability, so the government launched the Hunermand Pakistan Programme for helping women find better employment opportunities for own and national development.