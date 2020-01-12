HBL Pakistan Polo Cup 2020: Tetra Pak, Barry’s set up title clash

LAHORE: Tetra Pak and Barry’s booked berths in the main final of the HBL Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 after winning their respective semifinals played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

In the first semifinal of the day, Tetra Pak defeated FG Polo Team by 6.5-5 to make way to the final. Edward Banner Eve smashed in all the six goals from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing side, Tom Brodie cracked a quartet while Abbas Mukhtar struck one.

The first chukker started with a field goal by Tetra Pak to gain 1-0 lead as no more goal was scored by both the sides. FG Polo Team bounced back in style and banged in a brace to have 2-1 edge. FG Polo Team maintained their good show in the third chukker as well as they hammered a hat-trick of goals to further strengthen their lead to 5-1. This was all that FG Polo

Team could get from the match as after that, Tetra Pak fought back well and thrashed three back-to-back goals to first reduce the margin to 4-5 by the end of the third chukker while in the fourth and last chukker, Tetra Pak pumped in two tremendous goals to win the crucial match by 6.5-5 as the winners had a half goal handicap advantage.

In the second match of the day, Barry’s outperformed Master Paints Black by 7.5-4. Ernesto Trotz emerged as top scorer as he scored a quartet from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, while his teammates Shah Shamyl Alam and Agha Musa Ali Khan converted two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, Manuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick and Sqd Ldr Hamza struck one goal.

The well-contested first chukker saw both the sides scoring two goals each to make it 2-all.

In the second chukker, Master Paints Black struck one to gain 3-2 lead while Barry’s bounced back well and banged in a brace to get back 4-3 lead. The third chukker was fully dominated by Barry’s as they converted two more goals to further enhance their lead to 6-3 while in the fourth and last chukker, one goal each was converted by both the sides with Barry’s winning the match by 7.5-4 as they had a half goal handicap advantage.

The subsidiary final will be played between Diamond Paints White and Diamond Paints Blue at 1:30 pm at Lahore Polo Club ground today (Sunday) while the main final will be held between Tetra Pak and Barry’s at today at 2:30 pm at the same venue.