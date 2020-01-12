Momota faces Axelsen in Malaysia Masters final

KUALA LUMPUR: World number one Kento Momota is through to the Malaysia Masters final after defeating homegrown hopeful Lee Zii Jia 21-10, 21-19 on Saturday.

Momota will face Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, who was equally impressive in his 21-14, 21-18 win over Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Kah Long.

Lee conceded Momota’s superior form and even claimed the reigning world champion was only playing at half capacity in the 43-minute win.

Momota is widely expected to clinch gold at home in July’s Tokyo Olympics. He missed out on the Rio Olympics four years ago due to a gambling suspension.