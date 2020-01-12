One-window operation launched in Khyber education office

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber district education office has launched a one-window operation to facilitate the education department employees and save time to address their problems in a minimum time.

The opening ceremony was arranged at district education office where a large number of teachers and education department employees gathered. The newly-posted District Education Officer Muhammad Shaukat and Assistant District Education Officer Khan Azam Afridi formally inaugurated the facility established at the district education office compound in Jamrud subdivision.

Talking to media, Shaukat said the purpose of the one-window operation is to assist those visiting the education office. He said that not only teaching staff but non-teaching staff and community members could also benefit from the operation. He said the facility was established on the directives of the provincial education minister. He said the programme would be run under the supervision of director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim with an aim to resolve teachers' issues.