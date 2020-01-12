close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
January 12, 2020

PM summons immediate report on Quetta mosque attack

National

A
APP
January 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday, targeting a mosque and people at prayer.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted that he had also directed the provincial government to ensure that all the medical facilities were provided to the injured. He also lauded the bravery of martyred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haji Amanullah, saying he was a ‘brave & exemplary officer.’

On Friday evening, a terrorist attack targeted worshipers in a mosque in Satellite town Quetta. The cowardly attack resulted in the martyrdom of several people including DSP Amanullah and injuries to score of others.

