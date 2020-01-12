Pakistan Citizen Portal proves to be most effective tool

Islamabad : With a complaint resolution rate of 91.32%, Pakistan Citizen Portal has become the most effective tool in redressing peoples complaints, thus becoming voice of the people of Pakistan.

A total of 1,653,045 complaints had been received so far from over 1.3 million registered members.

Out of these 1,552,529 (93.92%) were originated from in-land, 94,880 (5.74%) from overseas Pakistani and 5636 (0.34%) by the foreigners.

Appreciating its utility and effectiveness, people from all walks of life can be found on the registered members list of the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

According to the latest data contained in a press release shared by the PM Office media wing on Saturday, out of 1,397,537 registered members of Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), 48,349 are students, 34,995 businessmen, 33,277 engineers, 20,025 civil servants, 16,437 teachers, 14,579 from corporate sector, 9,542 belong to the armed forces, 8,816 doctors, 6,841 social workers, 4616 lawyers, 2990 senior citizens/retired, 2615 political worker, 2309 journalists and 1695 persons belong to the NGO sector.

Province wise break-up showed that 726133 (43.93%) complaints originated from Punjab with 686,283 successfully resolved.

Out of 564,207 complaints related to the Federal Government in which 527,779 had been resolved.

A total of 189,425 out of 201,177 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,931 out of 15,316 from Balochistan had been resolved while 86,404 (62.6%) complaints out of 137,946 from Sindh were resolved till date, the press release further added.

The data showed that so far, 11151 complaints had been received from over twenty three hundred journalists who were registered members of the Citizen Portal.

Out of these 11,151 complaints 10,203 had been resolved with 91% resolution rate.

Out of 11,151 complaints, 5363 complaints related to Punjab, 4071 Federal Government, 1002 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 543 Sindh, 83 Balochistan, 82 Islamabad Capital Territory, 05 Gilgit Baltistan and 02 complaints were related to Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Category-wise complaints status data stated that out of total 1,653,045 complaints, 340339 related to municipal services, 299701 energy and power, 179004 education, 132161 human rights, 101153 law & order, 97764 health, 60858 communication, 60605 transport, 60496 development projects, 60207 land & revenue, 52427 overseas Pakistanis, 47293 media cyber crimes, 28450 excise & taxation, 18400 environment and forests, 18063 investment, 16639 NADRA, 14435 licenses and certificates, 13867 agriculture, 11784 immigration and passports, 11168 youth affairs, 4624 FBR, 3194 disaster emergency, 573 poverty alleviation and social safety, 414 banking and 277 related to SECP.

Top ten officers with successful resolution of the complaints were MD SNGPL with 93836 resolutions, CEO MEPCO (38434), Complaint Manager IESCO (27616), CEO PESCO (22406), CEO FESCO (21331), Chairman PTA (14250), CEO GEPCO (13311), CEO HESCO (12976), Governor State Bank of Pakistan (11804) and CEO SEPCO with 10255 resolved complaints.

The officers with highest number of super-escalated complaints had been Municipal Commissioner District Municipal Corporation Karachi East with 4942 complaints, Superintendent Engineer, East, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (3775), Municipal Commissioner DMC Korangi (3018), Ombudsman, Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) (2849), Kamyab Jawan Department National Bank of Pakistan (2279), Municipal Commissioner DMC Karachi West (2007), Superintendent Engineer South, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (1665), Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (1519), Regional Transport Authority Karachi (718) and Municipal Committee Qasimabad District Hyderabad with 654 complaints.

Super-escalated complaints were those complaints which remained unresolved beyond specified time limit.

The Pakistan Citizen Portal was established on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a robust link between the government and the people of Pakistan.

The portal had enabled the citizens to highlight their issues and seek intervention at the highest level for their resolution.

While encouraging the people to utilize this facility, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also made it very clear that no leniency would be shown to any government official who neglected his duty in addressing complaints reported on the Citizen Portal.