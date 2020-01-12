326 graduates receive degrees, medals

Islamabad : The need to strengthen research base in medical and allied health sciences in Pakistan was highlighted at the 7th convocation of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) here at the Jinnah Convention Centre on Saturday, with 326 graduates proudly walking away with degrees, gold and silver medals, and other awards.

The STMU conferred degrees on 116 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), 11 Master of Science in Nursing, 20 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), 19 Post-RN Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 81 Doctor of Physical Therapy, 43 Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology, and 36 Doctor of Pharmacy graduates.

The gold medalists included Dr. Fawwad Alam Ansari – MBBS Class of 2019, Dr. Hania Iqbal – MBBS Class of 2019, Dr. Zoha Naeem – MBBS Class of 2019, Dr. Muhammad Umer Farooq – MBBS Class of 2019, Sobia Jabeen – MSN Class of 2019, Falak Hamid – BSN-PRN Class of 2019, Cicilia Tariq – BSN Class of 2019, Dr. Duaa Ahmad Khan – Pharm-D Batch of Spring Semester 2015, Dr. Reem Javed Malik – DPT Batch of Spring Semester 2014, Dr. Komal Fayyaz Khan – DPT Batch of Fall Semester 2014, Hira Tabassum – BSMT Batch of Spring Semester 2015 and Sumaiya Yasin – BSMT Batch of Fall Semester 2015.

Addressing the beaming graduates, the Rector of International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, who was the chief guest on the occasion, acknowledged the standards of various programmes in different disciplines offered by STMU. He appreciated that the regulatory bodies accredit all offered programmes of STMU. He termed dedication, devotion, sincerity and hard work as the keys to long-term success.

Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shifa International Hospital, Chancellor STMU Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi, Vice Chancellor STMU Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Khan, Chairperson Shifa Tameer-e-Millat Foundation Dr. Samia Ahmed, members of the Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Khan said, “STMU, since the commencement of its journey, is committed to excellence in education, tangible research, training, and cutting-edge services meeting national and international standards.”

Dr. Iqbal shared that the university faculty published 321 research articles, of which 204 were published in impact factor and W category journals. JSTMU, a research journal of STMU, published three volumes during this academic year, he said, offering special thanks to the editorial board and researchers.