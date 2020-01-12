11 arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 11 culprits including drug pusher involved in supplying narcotics to students at educational institutions during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor, stolen bike and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, SP Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted police team under the supervision of ASP Hamza Amanullah to arrested those who involvement in drug pushing activities in educational institution including SHO Karachi company Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza long with others. Police team succeeded a drug pusher Ahmed Mansoor and recovered 1025 gram heroin and 115 gram Ice from him.