Hundreds protest in Lebanon as crisis deepens

BEIRUT: Hundreds protested across Lebanon on Saturday to denounce a crippling economic crisis and the political deadlock that has left the country without a government for over two months.

Chanting anti-government slogans in the capital Beirut, the northern city of Tripoli and the southern city of Nabatieh, they also denounced a class of political leaders they deem incompetent and corrupt.

In Beirut, hundreds of protesters marched to parliament, making stops at the state-run electricity company and the headquarters of the Association of Banks.

"All the reasons that made us take to the streets on October 17 still stand," said protester Riad Issa, referring to the date Lebanon’s anti-government protest movement started. "Nothing has changed and the political establishment is closing its ears... and shutting its eyes."

Although protests have declined in size, demonstrations have been ongoing since October, increasingly targeting banks and state institutions blamed for driving the country towards collapse.