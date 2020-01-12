close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 12, 2020

EU judges join Polish colleagues to protest ‘muzzle law’

World

AFP
January 12, 2020

WARSAW: Hundreds of Polish judges dressed in formal black robes marched in Warsaw on Saturday to protest a draft law aimed at punishing justices who question the government’s controversial court reforms.

Senior judges from nearly all European Union member states joined the protest, arguing that the legislation backed by Poland’s right-wing government undermines judicial independence and the rule of law.

"We have come here to support the Polish judges but we are not politicians," John MacMenamin, an Irish Supreme Court judge, told reporters.

"We are here about the rule of law, not about politics," he added.

While the government insists the reform will tackle corruption, the opposition says the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) wants to gag critical magistrates.

Polish lawmakers approved proposals last month that will allow sanctions against judges who opposed the reforms, which Supreme Court president Malgorzata Gersdorf has denounced as a "muzzle-law".

Thousands of Warsaw residents joined the protest, many waving Polish and EU flags, as they marched from the Supreme Court to parliament.

In a letter made public on Friday, the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic called on the Senate, where the opposition holds a narrow majority, to reject the bill.

Mijatovic expressed concern that it was "designed to further silence dissent among critical judges and prosecutors and curtail their independence".

Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki has signalled the upper house, where the opposition holds a narrow majority, is likely to reject or change the legislation next week.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World