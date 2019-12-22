close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Agencies
December 22, 2019

PM Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss security situation

Top Story

Agencies
December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday to exchange views on the prevailing security situation in the country and region.The meeting between the army chief and the prime minister took place at the President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Arif Alvi Alvi before he administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Both exchanged views on running the country's institutions smoothly and also discussed the ongoing political situation of the country.

The president, prime minister and the COAS congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmad for assuming charge as the 27th CJP.

