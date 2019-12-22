Conflict of interest key concern as USA Cricket look for selectors

NEW YORK: USA Cricket has requested applications for the role of a selector for their national men’s team.

Just after the conclusion of a USA Cricket board meeting, it was understood that the current men’s selection committee would be making it’s way out for fresher faces that would comply to the ‘new structure and composition’ guidelines set up by the board.

It is noteworthy, however, that their media release announcing the job advertisement for national selectors also includes a clause of complying with the conflict of interest provisions. This means that the potential recruit should not be involved in ‘managing, running or assisting private academies outside their selection role.

It will be interesting to see the volume of applications in a country like USA where a high number of former cricketers are invariably linked to private cricket academies in some capacity or the other.

It is understood that the current selectors Ricardo Powell and Asif Mujtaba are also associated with private cricket academies in some capacity or the other.

It is expected that USA Cricket will announce the names of the Head Coach and the National Selectors before the third week of January as USA travel to Nepal for their World Cup League 2 campaign early February.

It remains to be seen whether USA Cricket retain the interim head coach James Pamment, who is also a fielding coach for IPL champions Mumbai Indians, after their recent successful show in the World Cup League 2.

It is understood that Pamment shares a healthy bond with the current USA squad and it isn’t known as yet if the senior players will be consulted on the retention of Pamment at all.

Sources state that there has been a tremendous response in terms of applications to the head coach’s position particularly from Indian applicants.