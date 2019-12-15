Man injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unidentified people shot at and injured the president of the All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Karim Block, Iqbal Town, on Saturday.
Police have shifted the victim to hospital. He was riding a car when unidentified people opened firing at him As he near the Karim Block market. As a result, he received injuries on his leg and arm.
Unidentified people shot at and injured the president of the All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Karim Block, Iqbal Town, on Saturday.
Police have shifted the victim to hospital. He was riding a car when unidentified people opened firing at him As he near the Karim Block market. As a result, he received injuries on his leg and arm.