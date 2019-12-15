close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Man injured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Unidentified people shot at and injured the president of the All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Karim Block, Iqbal Town, on Saturday.

Police have shifted the victim to hospital. He was riding a car when unidentified people opened firing at him As he near the Karim Block market. As a result, he received injuries on his leg and arm.

