6th grader goes to school with pistol

JHANG: A sixth grade student attended his school with a pistol for his life safety from his enemies, who killed his grandfather and his brother last month and are still at large.

When a video of the student with the pistol went viral on social media, senior police officials sought an immediate report from the relevant SHO about reasons for the delay in the arrest of the killers. According to Qadirpur police, three assailants shot dead Haji Atta and his nephew Osama Waheed on November 17, 2019.

The killers, identified by the family members of the victims, are still at large. Student Hamza, who is the brother of deceased Osma, started carrying a pistol with him while going to the Government Boys High School Kot Essa Shah because of the fear of the killers.

Talking to reporters, Hamza and his relative Saeed Ahmed said the killers are threatening their other family members and police are not arresting them.