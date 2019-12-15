Upper Hazara receives snowfall

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara on Saturday received heavy snowfall, bringing the mercury down. The snowfall, which started on Friday night, continued intermittently the entire day in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, and Torghar and Mansehra districts. Jarad-Kaghan section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and many links roads in Kaghan valley, Konsh valley and Siran valley were also blocked because of the snow and land-sliding.