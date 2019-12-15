5th anniversary of APS attack: Families of victims pledge to serve humanity for martyred kids

PESHAWAR: As the nation observes the fifth anniversary of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the history of the country on Monday, the families of many victims of the Army Public School attack of December 16, 2014, have renewed the pledge to serve humanity to turn the dreams of their martyred children into a reality.

“Heroes die young. Five years back on December 16, young the leadership of the country died but left behind an awakened nation and giving a vision to move in the right direction,” Tufail Khattak, father of one of the young heroes who sacrificed life in the tragic incident told The News. His son Sher Shah was a student of 10th grade when he was martyred by the group of terrorists inside the main auditorium of the school. His younger son, Ahmad Shah, survived the attack but is still in trauma even five years after the tragedy.A group of terrorists attacked the APS on Warsak Road on December 16, 2014, killing students, teachers and other staff. The tragedy left over 140, mostly students, martyred and over 110 injured.

All the attackers were killed by the security personnel later. The KP government has announced observing December 16 this year as the Solidarity Day with the martyrs of the APS.

“December 16 will remain a day of reforms in the history of the country when the sacrifice of the young students made the rulers set uprooting terrorism as their top priority. On this day Pakistan lost leaders, not mere students,” said Tufail.

Tufail is among those parents who have decided to fight for the peace in the region through education, for which his eldest son has given the supreme sacrifice of his life. He has launched a trust named after Sher Shah. The trust encourages students of the underdeveloped areas by giving them, Sher Shah Shaheed Talent Awards for performing well in their studies, sports and other activities.

The trust had awarded 27 students last year. The students are also given cash prize along with shields. “Most of these students are from the humble background. I want to do my best to encourage them to bring more laurels in the education and other activities. My son could not complete his studies but I want other children to do their best and spread peace in the region and the world through education,” said Tufail.

Fazal Khan Advocate, father of another martyred student Sahibzada Umar Khan, has set up a small hospital in Murshid Abad to provide free health facilities to the deserving people.

According to Fazal Khan, his son wanted to become a doctor and serve the humanity and that is why he set up the hospital to fulfill his dream. Shaheed Mohammad Uzair Ali Trust was set up in memory of another young martyr for the welfare of the people of the area in different sectors. Besides, groups of parents of the martyrs are contributing to education and other sectors by taking up various issues with the concerned government officials.