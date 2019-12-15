Legal option

This refers to the article, 'Are we gangsters?' (December 14) by Babar Sattar. The writer has very boldly and prudently criticised the lawyers, and has sought an unconditional apology. He has also questioned the wisdom of bar councils and associations for not condemning the attack.

The writer's condemnation of lawyers has raised hopes and is a welcome sign. It is time to diffuse the situation; the bar councils and associations should join hands to engage in damage control and avoid further confrontation. They have to choose the legal weapon to settle issues as has been suggested by the writer.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi