Business community urged to unite

Mian Anjum Nisar, the presidential candidate of the Businessmen Panel in the elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said on Saturday urged traders and industrialists to get united to protect their rights.

He was addressing a function at a hotel here. Candidate for senior vice-president Asim Ghani Usman, vice-president candidate Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran provincial general secretary Zahir Shah and others also addressed the ceremony. He said that the business community had been facing problems for the last three years.