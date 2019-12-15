Hooliganism

Dec 11 will mark the blackest day in the history of the medical profession in Punjab. Hooligan lawyers came and destroyed a hospital in the heart of Lahore. They ransacked the PIC for over two hours. They went inside unchecked, they destroyed equipment, harassed patients, beat up doctors and paramedical staff. They were given a free hand to do this. The police or any government machinery was nowhere to be found. And the few that were actually there were standing like bystanders – doing nothing. No matter how much one condemn the incident, it’s not enough. If the government can’t control this today with an iron fist then these types of occurrence will become the norm, like dharnas and roadblocks.

Any blame game should be stopped. This was an organised attack, perfectly pre-planned and executed. People died. A hospital was destroyed. One can’t even comprehend the mindset of the people who do these things. They don’t seem human. Humanity died on Dec 11 in Lahore.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore