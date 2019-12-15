Effective traffic management plan ordered

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has ordered the authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for traffic management, parking, beautification of roads and use of state land in public interest.

Chairing a meeting at Commissioner's Office here on Saturday, the chief secretary (CS) directed that committees comprising elected representatives, traders' organisations and officers of relevant departments be formed to give recommendations after consultations with all stakeholders.

He asked the Lahore division commissioner to ensure that revenue collection targets were achieved in any case.

He mentioned that protection of cultural heritage and archeological sites was a national responsibility, adding that special measures must be taken for highlighting the culture and tourist spots of Lahore.

He directed the managing director of Lahore Parking Company to increase its revenue collection and submit a report about all illegal parking areas within 10 days after conducting a survey in collaboration with traffic police.

Issuing instructions regarding Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, the CS said that concrete measures should be in place to improve cleanliness and remove encroachments in the City.

He stated that in order to control the growing environmental pollution, special attention should be paid to plant more and more saplings. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to increase its tree plantation target. He issued directions regarding constitution of special teams to stop beggary and installation of screens in parks to raise awareness about traffic rules.

Lahore Development Authority director general, deputy commissioner, Lahore chief traffic officer, MDs of Lahore Waste Management Company and Lahore Parking Company and PHA DG were also present.