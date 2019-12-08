World Human Rights Day on 10th

FAISALABAD: Different programmes and functions will be organised to observe the World Human Rights Day on December 10. Various events would be organised to highlight the human rights and to raise awareness regarding responsibilities for the safety of human rights. The World Human Rights Day would be observed this time to condemn the grave violation of human rights by the Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the district administration has also chalked out various programmes to mark the World Human Rights Day. According to the details, rallies, walks, seminars, speech declamation and other programmes would be held to condemn the worst violation of human rights in the Indian Held Kashmir.