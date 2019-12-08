close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

World Human Rights Day on 10th

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

FAISALABAD: Different programmes and functions will be organised to observe the World Human Rights Day on December 10. Various events would be organised to highlight the human rights and to raise awareness regarding responsibilities for the safety of human rights. The World Human Rights Day would be observed this time to condemn the grave violation of human rights by the Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the district administration has also chalked out various programmes to mark the World Human Rights Day. According to the details, rallies, walks, seminars, speech declamation and other programmes would be held to condemn the worst violation of human rights in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar