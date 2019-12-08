close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
December 8, 2019

Qaim Ali Shah asked to appear before NAB team

National

AY
Asim Yasin
December 8, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a questionnaire to the Sindh Ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a fake bank accounts scam and asked him to appear before its investigation team on Dec 10.

According to sources, Shah has been directed to bring the questionnaire, comprising 20 questions, with him on Tuesday, December 10.

Qaim Ali Shah appeared before a NAB investigating team probing fake bank accounts scam with regard to Roshan Sindh project and was interrogated for one hour.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan