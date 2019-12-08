GCU inspects under-construction campus at Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, visited the under-construction new campus of the university at Kala Shah Kaku on Saturday and reviewed the progress on developmental work.

The Vice-Chancellor showed concern over delays regarding minor works, and issued directions to the officers concerned to resolve different issues concerning ground levelling, electricity, clean drinking water supply, beautification and transport latest by May 2020.

Prof Asghar Zaidi announced that academic activities would commence on the new campus from the next academic year. In the first phase the GCU-KSK campus would accommodate more than 1,500 day scholars. The new campus comprising 370 acres of land also has a hostel facility for 300 students. Prof Zaidi spent the whole day on the new campus, inspected administration block, hostel, academic block, staff apartments and other facilities, and set deadlines for the completion of different works.

Campus Engineer Shahid Abroo briefed the VC about the project, saying the land for the new campus was purchased in 2009 with the support from the Punjab government. The PC-I amounting to Rs 998 million was approved in 2014-15 while funding started in 2016 by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the period of completion was four years. He added PC-I included one academic block, partial administrative block, hostel, residential apartments for staff. He said hostel and academic blocks were 100 per cent complete while 25 per cent work at administration block was still left.

The VC said he would regularly visit the new campus of Government College University and would also teach MA/MSc students there. “Besides administration, he also wants to get involved in teaching and research, he concluded.

Government College University Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Sultan Shah, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and Director Facilities Yousaf Bashir were also present.