close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 8, 2019

Tarbela power generation falls

Business

A
APP
December 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: Eleven power generation plants of Tarbela dam were closed on Saturday owing to decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level in the reservoir.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials only 605 megawatts of electricity has also been produced as only 6 units of the dam are working.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 70 feet and on Saturday water level of the dam was recorded at 1,480.92 feet.

The shortage in the Tarbela Lake reservoir would affect both power generation and the agriculture sector.

On Dec 7, 21,600 square feet water inflow was recorded while outflow reduced from 55,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs which was discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business