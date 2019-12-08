close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
December 8, 2019

Archroma gets BASF’s OBA business

December 8, 2019

REINACH: Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, has announced that Archroma India Private Limited has completed the acquisition from BASF India Limited (BIL) of its stilbene-based OBA (optical brightening agents) business for paper and powder detergent applications.

The transaction includes BASF’s stilbene-based OBA technology, portfolio and manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar, India, where approximately 100 people are employed.

Archroma is a member of the SK Capital Partners group. In July 2015, the company acquired the global textile chemicals business of BASF, and, between 2014 and 2018, M Dohmen, an international group specialising in the production of textile dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel sectors.

With this new acquisition, Archroma is further consolidating its position as a global chemical leader by expanding both its supply capacity and application markets, in particular in India and Asia.

The company also plans to develop its support to the global detergents market, thanks to its experience with manufacturers and brands in the textile industry. With this, detergent manufacturers will be able to build on Archroma’s unique textile expertise to innovate with creative solutions and offerings.

