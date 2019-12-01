Dr Sania Nishtar meets governor

KARACHI: Dr Sania Nishtar, special assistant to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation, met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Saturday.

During the meeting, she spoke about the Ehsaas programme of the federal government and said the program was benefiting the masses.

She said the prime minister had issues clear directions to ensure that the programme benefited purely the deserving people only for rapid reduction of poverty in the country.

She said the provision of basic human rights was the government’s top priority. Dr Sania added that coordination had been done with the private sector for the success of the Ehsaas programme as the private entities were ready to fully cooperate in this regard. Governor Ismail lauded Dr Nishtar’s efforts and said that the people should be included in the programme without any discrimination.